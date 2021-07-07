Explosive-laden drone hit Erbil airport

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s Counter-Terrorism Service reported, on Tuesday evening, that Erbil International Airport was targeted with missiles.

The Agency said in a brief statement, missiles targeted Erbil Airport, noting that the Sirens were blaring from the U.S. consulate in the city, the capital of Kurdistan.

“Initial report: At approx. 11:15 PM local time, one UAS impacted in vicinity of Erbil Air Base, Iraq. At this time initial reports indicate no injuries, casualties or damage. We will update when we have further information”. The official military Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), Col. Wayne Marotto said on twitter.

Sources told Reuters that flights were suspended following the attacks.

For its part, the Pentagon said it was aware of reports about a drone attack, but initial information did not indicate structural damage, or injuries or casualties.