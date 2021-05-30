Erbil's governor to the street artist: you are welcome

Shafaq News/ The Governor of Erbil, Omed Khoshnaw, visited Muhammed Fateh, aka the street artist, in the wake of reports about his apprehension.

Khoshnaw said to Fateh, "you are free to work wherever you want, and nobody can prevent you. As Erbil's governor, I respect your art, all artists, and all artworks."

"We recommended the Erbil district to allocate sites for the artists to present their arts."

Social media users shared reports about the arrest of the Iranian Kurdish artist, Muhammed Fateh, who performs in the streets to earn a living.

However, the Administration of Erbil debunked the reports. "This artist, and other artists, are free to make the street and public spaces a theatre to present their art. Nobody can prevent them from pursuing their artwork," a statement of the Erbil Governorate said.

Fateh relocated to Erbil less than a month ago, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, after he spent two months in al-Sulaymaniyah.