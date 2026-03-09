Missile hits house in Babil, investigation underway

Shafaq News- Babil

A missile of unknown origin struck a house in the Al-Jarbuaiyah area south of Babil province on Monday, causing a loud explosion heard across nearby neighborhoods, according to the province’s Media Crisis Cell.

Security forces have opened an investigation to determine the type of missile and identify the party responsible for launching it.

No immediate information was available on the extent of damage or possible casualties.

Babil province, particularly the Jurf al-Sakhr area, hosts positions of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), which have previously been targeted by airstrikes during the recent escalation in the region.