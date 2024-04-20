Iraqi SMC reports on incident at Kalsu base in Babil

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Security Media Cell (SMC) reported on Saturday that nine members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), including a member of the Iraqi Army, were killed or injured due to an explosion and fire inside the Kalsu military base, north of Babil governorate.

SMC denied that the incident was caused by an airstrike from a drone or fighter jet.

"At 01:00 local time last night, an explosion and fire occurred inside the Kalsu base, which houses headquarters of army units, police, and the PMF. This led to the death of one PMF member and the injury of eight others, including a member of the Iraqi Army, with moderate and minor injuries."

According to SMC statement, "Civil defense in Babil and supporting authorities made significant efforts and rapid measures with reinforcements to prevent the spread of the fire over longer distances, and managed to control it in record time." It noted that "a high-level technical committee comprising civil defense and other relevant entities has been formed to determine the causes of the explosion and fires at the site and surrounding area of the incident."

The statement also pointed out that "Preliminary data and verification of positions and official statements indicate that two statements were issued by the Global Coalition in Iraq and the Pentagon spokesperson, both indicating no aerial activity or military operation in the vicinity of Babil."

SMC concluded, "A report from the Air Defense Command, through technical effort and radar detection, confirmed the absence of any drones or fighter jets in the skies over Babil before and during the explosion."

Earlier today, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) refuted speculations alleging American airstrikes in Iraq, asserting, "We are aware of reports claiming that the United States conducted airstrikes in Iraq today. Those reports are not true. The United States has not conducted air strikes in Iraq today."

Echoing this sentiment, a US official confirmed to Reuters that there had been no recorded military activity by American forces in Iraq during the reported time frame of the bombing.

The incident occurred late on Friday when a massive explosion rocked a military base of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), located 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Baghdad.

Sources told Shafaq News Agency that three missiles targeted the PMF's 27th Brigade headquarters within the base, resulting in three injuries and significant material damages.

The PMF is a paramilitary organization in Iraq that was formed in 2014 to fight against ISIS following a fatwa by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. It initially comprised various armed forces and later integrated into the Iraqi state as an auxiliary force to the armed forces. The PMF has played a significant role in countering ISIS.

Tensions have escalated between the US and Iran-backed forces within the PMF, particularly under the umbrella of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. This escalation follows more than 160 military attacks on US airbases in Iraq and Syria since October 7, 2023, with Iran-backed forces launching numerous attacks on US forces in the region.

In response, the United States has targeted facilities of the PMF that have resulted in casualties among PMF members, including prominent leaders such as Mushtaq Jawad Kazim al-Jawari (Abu Taqwa) of Harakat a