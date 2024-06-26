Protests erupt across Iraq over employment and public service shortages

Shafaq News/ Protests erupted in Baghdad, Dhi Qar, and Babil governorate on Wednesday as Iraqis demanded better employment conditions and public services.

In Baghdad, two major demonstrations took place. In Tahrir Square, dozens of former Defense Ministry employees gathered to demand their reinstatement, while near the Baghdad Provincial Council, educators and administrators protested for job appointments.

The unrest spread to Dhi Qar, where demonstrators closed the provincial council and governorate buildings, demanding the fulfillment of their requests. Videos obtained by Shafaq News showed the extent of the protests.

In Babil, dozens of residents from the Khameesiya and Al-Ghazali areas protested in front of the Babil Governorate office, calling for water supplies to their regions suffering from unprecedented scarcity. The water crisis has forced many to abandon their homes and devastated agricultural and livestock resources in one of southern Babil's key areas.

Meanwhile, in Diyala, security forces conducted raids in the village of Jizani Al-Jol in Al-Khalis district, targeting youths who had protested against electricity shortages and lack of drinking water.

The raids, which led to several arrests, sparked panic among residents.

MP Ahmed Al-Mousawi criticized the police actions and questioned the motives of the Diyala police chief, warning of further actions if such tactics continued.