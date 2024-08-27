Baghdad braces for week of protests: Education, missing persons, and pension issues take center stage

Shafaq News/ An informed security source reported on Tuesday evening that several demonstrations will occur in Baghdad starting Wednesday and continuing into the following week.

According to the source, "A group of lecturers from the Rusafa III Education Directorate plans to stage a protest at 8 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, in front of the Ministry of Finance in central Baghdad." The protesters are demanding the release of their salaries and the retroactive payment of their financial entitlements. Their representative, Malik Hadi, will oversee the demonstration.

At the same time, another protest will take place as a group of higher education degree holders and top graduates from the second batch plan to gather in front of the Federal Service Council in the Alawi area. They are seeking a resolution on the distribution of remaining names not yet allocated within the timeframe set by the Prime Minister.

On Friday at 5 p.m., families of the missing and civil society organizations will hold a solidarity event in Tahrir Square to mark the International Day for the Victims of Enforced Disappearance.

On Sunday morning, higher education degree holders from the Ministry of Electricity will protest at 9 a.m. in front of the Ministry of Electricity building on Al-Bijiyah Street in the Al-Mansour area. They demand a swift resolution to their credential recognition issues, with the protest supervised by their representative, Haider Al-Izairjawi.

Also on Sunday, political science degree holders will demonstrate at 8 a.m. in front of the Federal Service Council in the Alawi area, calling for inclusion in the 1,200 job positions allocated to the Ministry of Defense.

Additionally, operational workers at the Sunni Endowment Office will protest at 8 a.m. on Sunday in front of the Sunni Endowment Bureau in the Al-Ghazaliyah area, demanding the completion of their employment regularization procedures without further delay.

Retired Iraqi army personnel will also stage a protest at 8 a.m. next Tuesday in front of the Ministry of Finance, seeking the payment of their full entitlements and a comprehensive revision of legal provisions.

Finally, graduates from the 2023 batch of medical and health professions will protest at 8 a.m. next Tuesday in Tahrir Square, followed by a march towards Green Zone Gate 1, Shouwaf Park. They are calling attention to delays in their appointment letters, with the protest supervised by their representative, Mohamed Abadi.