Iraqi authorities arrest antiquities dealer, seize 17 artifacts

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi authorities apprehended a "professional" antiquities dealer and confiscated 17 artifacts in a high-profile operation.

The Organized Crime Directorate in Babil said, "Based on precise intelligence, authorities set up a strategic ambush that led to the arrest of the accused. During the operation, officials seized six artifacts and 11 ancient coins from the suspect."

The operation was supported by multiple agencies, including the National Intelligence Service, the Intelligence and Security Service, Babil's Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism Agency, and the National Security Agency.

"The confiscated artifacts have been sent to the Antiquities Inspectorate laboratories for authenticity verification and assessment of their historical value."