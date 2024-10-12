Excavation in Babil uncovers 478 artifacts from ancient civilizations

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi State Board of Antiquities and Heritage (SBAH) announced that 478 artifacts have been found in the Babil governorate.

In a statement, SBAH said that the Missions Follow-up Committee, accompanied by the Director of Excavations Department, visited the site numbered 19/3 in Sector 38 of Al-Fayyadiya district, to review the work of the archaeological mission operating in Babil governorate.

“During the visit, the head of the committee received a detailed explanation from the mission leader regarding the findings of the excavation. The site is divided into two sections, labeled (A) and (B). The southern section (A) covers an area of 6 dunums and consists of two layers: the first layer, dating back to the Sassanid period, has been removed due to bulldozing and natural factors, while the second layer dates to the ancient Babylonian period. Section (B) spans an area of 9 dunums, where two residential units with rooms of varying dimensions were uncovered.” The statement explained.

The excavation team found 478 diverse artifacts, including pottery jars, cuneiform texts and cylindrical seals, according to the statement, which added that work is still ongoing to complete the scientific excavation work according to the specified period.

The missions committee recommended the need to disclose all the excavation work, document the work in terms of drawing and photography, and record the artifacts according to the scientific contexts followed by SBAH.