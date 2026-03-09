Explosion strikes synagogue in Belgium, no injuries reported

Shafaq News- Liege

An explosion rocked a Jewish synagogue in Liege, Belgium, shattering windows in nearby buildings but causing no injuries, Belgian broadcaster RTBF reported on Monday.

The blast struck shortly before 4 a.m. at the synagogue on Rue Léon Frédéric. Authorities quickly cordoned off the street, which remains closed as investigators probe the cause.

The incident follows an explosion two days ago at the United States embassy in Oslo, Norway, which also resulted in no injuries. Addressing reporters at the site, Frode Larsen, head of the Oslo police, indicated the blast may have been an act of terror, though other motives are under investigation.