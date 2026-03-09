Drone attack targets telecom towers in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Drones targeted telecommunications towers on Mount Zmnako in Kurdistan Region's al-Sulaymaniyah province on Monday, a local source told Shafaq News.

The source explained that several drones carried out the attack before noon, targeting installations positioned on the mountain peaks overlooking the area near Darbandikhan.

No injuries were reported, though the attack damaged parts of the communications infrastructure, the source added.

The incident marks the eighth drone strike in recent weeks targeting telecommunications towers in the same area.

The Christian Peacemaker Teams (CPT), a US-based monitoring organization, documented 196 missile and drone attacks on the Kurdistan Region since February 28, killing four and wounding 19. The attacks were attributed to Iran and affiliated armed groups.