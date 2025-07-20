Al-Sulaymaniyah: No drone strike at Khor Mor

2025-07-20T10:26:48+00:00

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

A controlled explosion near the Khor Mor gas field on Sunday briefly sparked confusion, as local authorities dismissed initial reports of a drone strike.

Sadiq Mohammed, director of the Qader Karam subdistrict in Chamchamal, al-Sulaymaniyah province, told Shafaq News the 10:20 a.m. blast was part of a scheduled demining operation, coordinated in advance with the local administration and Asayish security forces.

Early speculation pointed to a drone crash, fueling concern given Khor Mor’s strategic role as a major gas production hub operated by UAE-based Dana Gas.

The facility has come under drone and rocket attacks in the past, prompting tighter security measures in the surrounding area.

