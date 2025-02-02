Khor Mor Gas Field in Kurdistan under attack, No casualties reported

Shafaq News/ The Khor Mor (Kormor) oil and gas field in the Al-Sulaymaniyah province of Iraqi Kurdistan was attacked on Sunday evening, with witnesses reporting heavy black smoke rising from the site.

According to Shafaq News sources, the attack, which occurred around 7:00 p.m. local time, did not result in any casualties, as it took place outside the residential camp associated with the field.

It remains unclear whether the attack was carried out with a rocket or a drone.

“Emergency teams responded quickly to the incident, implementing necessary measures to safeguard workers and ensure their safety.” The sources said.

The Kormor gas field, operated by Pearl Petroleum, is one of the largest in the Kurdistan region. It covers 135 square kilometers. With 8.2 trillion cubic feet of reserves, it yields approximately 452 million cubic feet of dry gas and 15,000 barrels of condensates daily, alongside over 1000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas.

The field also supplies more than 65% of Kurdistan's needs of power.

On April 2024, four people were killed and three others were injured in a drone attack on the gas field.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.