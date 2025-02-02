Iraq launches probe into Khor Mor gas field attack

Shafaq News/ Iraq has formed a security committee to investigate the attack on the Khor Mor (Kormor) gas field in the Kurdistan region, the Iraqi Security Media Cell (ISMC) said on Sunday.

The attack, which occurred at 19:15 local time in Qadir Karam, al-Sulaymaniyah province, caused a small fire near a fuel tank but did not result in casualties or material damage, nor did it disrupt operations at the UAE-based Dana Gas-operated facility, ISMC said in a statement.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered the formation of a "technical security committee to determine the circumstances of the incident," the statement added.

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command (JOC) has been coordinating with Peshmerga forces in al-Sulaymaniyah and surrounding areas to assess the situation.

"Any attempt to sabotage the country's economy and harm the livelihood of the people is an attack on all Iraqis," the security cell said, adding that security forces would "pursue all details of the incident and hold accountable those who seek to undermine the nation's economic security."

Witnesses reported heavy black smoke rising from the site after the attack, which occurred outside the residential camp associated with the field, according to sources cited by Shafaq News.

"Emergency teams responded swiftly, ensuring worker safety and implementing necessary precautions," the sources added.

Khor Mor, operated by Pearl Petroleum, is one of the largest gas fields in the Kurdistan region, covering 135 square kilometers with 8.2 trillion cubic feet of reserves. It produces 452 million cubic feet of dry gas, 15,000 barrels of condensates, and over 1,000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas daily.

The field supplies more than 65% of Kurdistan’s power needs and is considered a strategic energy asset for Iraq.