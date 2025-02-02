“Outlawed militias” attack Khor Mor Gas field, no casualties

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan’s Directorate General of Counter-Terrorism confirmed on Sunday that the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah province was targeted by a drone, in what it described as a suicide attack.

In a statement, the Directorate said, “Outlawed militias conducted a drone attack from the Bashir area at 7:05 p.m. local time (04:05 GMT), targeting the gas field in the Garmian district.”

The attack did not result in any material or human damage, as the gas field and the associated company are fully protected, the statement added.

Kurdistan’s Ministry of Natural Resources confirmed that gas production at the field was not affected by the attack.

“Gas supplies to electricity generation stations continued without interruption and technical teams are assessing any potential damage,” The ministry said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack at this time.

Operated by Pearl Petroleum, the Kormor gas field is one of the largest in the Kurdistan region, spanning 135 square kilometers. The field contains 8.2 trillion cubic feet of reserves and produces approximately 452 million cubic feet of dry gas, 15,000 barrels of condensates, and over 1,000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas daily. It is also a critical energy source for the region, supplying more than 65% of Kurdistan's electricity needs.

In April 2024, the field was targeted in a drone attack that resulted in four deaths and three injuries.