Citizens attack the teachers' sit-in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ A group of truck drivers attacked a teachers' protest camp on the Sulaymaniyah-Arbat road, escalating tensions over a sit-in demanding salary payments.

The sit-in, organized by teachers protesting delayed wages amid ongoing disputes between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government, has partially blocked the road, leading to frustration among truck drivers. Some drivers reportedly confronted the demonstrators and attempted dismantling parts of their camp.

Following the attack, the Teachers' Council issued a statement calling on educators in Arbat, Sharazur, Halabja, and Al-Sulaymaniyah to stand in solidarity with their colleagues. "We will not remain passive in the face of threats to teachers’ safety, and any attacks will be met with the appropriate response," the council said.

The Metro Center for Journalists’ Rights condemned the incident, linking it to broader concerns about restrictions on protests and freedom of expression. "The attack on the protesting teachers, along with the repeated assaults on journalists, including intimidation and the destruction of their equipment, reflects the true nature of the authorities' policy toward peaceful civil movements. It is a disgraceful repetition of past repression tactics."