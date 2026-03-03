UAE intercepted 750+ Iranian drones, 170+ ballistic missiles

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates Armed Forces intercepted 755 Iranian drones and destroyed 172 ballistic missiles out of 186 launched toward the country since the outbreak of the war.

Brig. Gen. Pilot Abdul Nasser Al-Hamidi, spokesperson for the UAE Armed Forces, said during a press conference that 812 Iranian drones had been detected, of which 755 were intercepted, adding that eight Iranian cruise missiles were also destroyed, while 13 ballistic missiles fell into the sea.

Al-Hamidi said the country “has the capabilities to defend its security” and maintains a sufficient strategic stockpile to counter aerial threats.

The Iranian attacks resulted in three deaths and 68 minor injuries, he said.