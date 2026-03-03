Kurdistan oil exports via Ceyhan halted after Basra suspension

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Oil exports from Iraq’s Kurdistan Region through the Turkish port of Ceyhan were fully suspended on Tuesday after several oil companies operating in the region halted work, a source at the state-run North Oil Company told Shafaq News.

The decision followed the suspension of operations in a number of oil fields in the Kurdistan Region, “directly affecting volumes pumped through the pipeline linking the region to Ceyhan.” He added that the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Natural Resources informed the North Oil Company, which oversees the export process, that the federal Oil Ministry had been officially notified of the halt.

Export volumes before the suspension were estimated at around 200,000 barrels per day.

The halt comes after production and export operations were stopped at Iraq’s largest oil field, Rumaila, in Basra province, as regional military escalation disrupted shipping routes and export mechanisms.