Israel begins ninth wave of airstrikes on Tehran

2026-03-03T15:03:12+00:00

Shafaq News- Middle East

The Israeli military on Tuesday launched a ninth wave of airstrikes on Tehran, targeting what it described as “military infrastructure linked to the Iranian regime.”

In separate statements, the army indicated that further details would be released and issued evacuation notices for parts of the capital, including the Hakimiyeh industrial zone, the Payam Airport area in Karaj, and the Industrial Zone and Esteghlal neighborhood. Residents were instructed to leave the specified areas immediately due to safety risks.

Local outlets reported that air defenses in southwestern Iran downed a drone, while explosions were recorded near Revolution Square in central Tehran. Mehrabad Airport was also targeted. Tasnim News Agency said that the head of Iranian police intelligence was killed, describing the strikes as “joint US-Israeli operations that caused damage to nearby residential buildings.”

The Iranian Red Crescent documented 787 fatalities from US and Israeli attacks so far, with 153 cities affected and 504 sites damaged.

