Israel begins ninth wave of airstrikes on Tehran

The Israeli military on Tuesday launched a ninth wave of airstrikes on Tehran, targeting what it described as “military infrastructure linked to the Iranian regime.”

In separate statements, the army indicated that further details would be released and issued evacuation notices for parts of the capital, including the Hakimiyeh industrial zone, the Payam Airport area in Karaj, and the Industrial Zone and Esteghlal neighborhood. Residents were instructed to leave the specified areas immediately due to safety risks.

#زئير_الأسد ‼️جيش الدفاع يطلق الموجة التاسعة من الغارات في طهران⭕️بدأ سلاح الجو قبل قليل موجة غارات واسعة تستهدف بنى تحتية تابعة لنظام الإرهاب الإيراني في طهران، على أن ترد تفاصيل إضافية لاحقًا pic.twitter.com/4bLwcCLGYe — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) March 3, 2026

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل إلى المتواجدين في المنطقة الصناعية حكيميه وفي منطقة مطار پيام كرج في طهران وفق ما يعرض في الخارطة.⭕️سيعمل جيش الدفاع خلال الساعات المقبلة في المنطقة مثلما عمل في الايام الأخيرة في أنحاء طهران لاستهداف بنى تحتية عسكرية تابعة للنظام الإيراني. ⭕️ايها المواطنون… https://t.co/QZTy3nH2JY — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) March 3, 2026

Local outlets reported that air defenses in southwestern Iran downed a drone, while explosions were recorded near Revolution Square in central Tehran. Mehrabad Airport was also targeted. Tasnim News Agency said that the head of Iranian police intelligence was killed, describing the strikes as “joint US-Israeli operations that caused damage to nearby residential buildings.”

📹 حمله جنگنده‌های آمریکایی-صهیونی به نقاطی در اطراف میدان انقلاب تهرانخسارتهای زیادی به منازل مسکونی در این منطقه وارد شده است pic.twitter.com/DYjo7Sd6DW — خبرگزاری تسنیم (@Tasnimnews_Fa) March 3, 2026

The Iranian Red Crescent documented 787 fatalities from US and Israeli attacks so far, with 153 cities affected and 504 sites damaged.