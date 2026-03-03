Attacks hit government institutions in Iranian Kurdistan, prisoners freed

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK), an Iranian Kurdish opposition party, urged restraint amid escalating developments inside Iran, describing the situation in Kurdish-majority areas as unprecedented.

The Spokesperson of the PAK, Khalil Nadri, told Shfaq News that protesters freed prisoners during the turmoil and pointed to “extensive damage to institutions and forces affiliated with the Iranian government in several cities across Iranian Kurdistan over the past two days, during wide-ranging attacks targeting government facilities in Kermanshah, Sanandaj, and Urmia.” The operations struck police stations, Basij centers, and facilities linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

On the next phase, he disclosed the formation of a joint military committee among political parties to oversee military coordination and confirmed the existence of plans on how to “overthrow what he described as the occupier in Kurdistan.” He also indicated that Kurdish political parties had formed the “Kurdistan Alliance” to protect the people of Kurdistan and its institutions and to safeguard diversity and minorities, and called on Kurdish forces affiliated with the state to join their ranks. Nadri expressed his expectation that the Iranian government would fall this time, adding that decisions on war and peace remain tied to political and international developments.

“Recent attacks on camps and headquarters of Iranian Kurdish opposition parties inside the Kurdistan Region of Iraq over the past two days targeted the National Army of Kurdistan affiliated with the PAK, as well as facilities belonging to the Democratic Party and Komala Party. One civilian sustained injuries.”

According to Nadri, limited communication had taken place with the United States over the past two to three days, and the outreach did not involve all parties at the highest leadership level, but rather three senior leaders from East Kurdistan, without naming them.

Earlier today, the Kurdistan Iran Political Forces Alliance called on armed forces in Kurdish areas to separate from the Iranian government and not miss the “historic opportunity.”

The latest call comes amid the ongoing US-Israeli air campaign against Iran, which began on February 28, 2026, accompanied by reciprocal strikes and security tensions that have extended to regional arenas, including the Kurdistan Region, where security sources reported targeting of sites affiliated with Iranian Kurdish opposition.