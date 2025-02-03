Dozens killed in Syria amid drone Strikes, clashes, and assassinations, Monitor

Shafaq News/ Dozens were killed across multiple provinces in Syria over the past 24 hours, including civilians, as a result of drone strikes, assassinations, clashes, and explosions, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Sunday.

In Damascus, a military intelligence officer was found dead in his apartment, while two members of the military operations administration were killed in an ammunition depot explosion of unknown origin, the Observatory reported.

Meanwhile, in the coastal city of Jableh, unidentified gunmen assassinated the commander of the "Bawasheq Jableh" group, affiliated with former Syrian army general Suhail al-Hassan. In Tartous, a cultural center engineer was shot dead by a relative at the city's main market. The responsibility for both attacks remains unknown.

Elsewhere, a farmer in rural Homs was found dead under unclear circumstances while heading to his fields near Talkalakh. A young man was also discovered shot in the head with signs of torture near Tal al-Nasr cemetery after reportedly being detained by military intelligence.

A separate armed attack in Dabin village killed another man, allegedly by fighters linked to the General Command faction. In western Deir Ez-zor, a woman was killed by a landmine explosion while collecting truffles, while a similar incident in Hama province claimed the life of a child, with no group claiming responsibility, according to SOHR.

In eastern Aleppo province, a Turkish drone strike targeted a military post in Deir Hafer, killing a fighter from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the monitor added.

Further clashes erupted in Manbij’s countryside, where six SDF fighters and four Turkiye-backed National Army fighters were killed in intense battles near the Qara Qozak bridge and Tishreen Dam. Separately, three more SDF fighters died in a new Turkish drone attack near the villages of Mazri and Khasrawi in northwest Hasakah.

The Observatory also reported that an SDF rocket attack struck a Turkish military post in Tal al-Laban, Hasakah, killing a Turkish soldier.