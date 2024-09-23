Explosions in the sky over Israel after attack from Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army announced that it fired interceptor missiles at a drone that entered Israeli airspace over Beit She'an city on Sunday night.

According to the army, the drone was launched from Iraq and flew over Syria before reaching Israel.

"The incident has ended," the army stated without clarifying whether the drone was intercepted.

Video clips captured during the night showed explosions in the sky over Beit She'an, located north of the occupied West Bank.

אזעקות ביישובים רבים בעמק המעיינות, תיעוד: מיירטים באזור הכנרתצילום: לפי סעיף 27א' pic.twitter.com/JziTciM33Y — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) September 22, 2024

On Sunday, armed Iraqi factions claimed to have launched cruise missiles and explosive drone attacks on Israel, marking "a new phase in the support front" alongside Lebanon, where tensions with Israel have recently escalated following several Israeli hostilities.

In a subsequent statement, the factions announced that they had targeted "an area in the Jordan Valley within our occupied territories" using drones. They noted that this was Sunday's "fifth attack," emphasizing their commitment to "continuing operations to strike enemy strongholds at an increasing pace."

Since October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) has claimed responsibility for missile strikes on Israeli areas and US bases in Syria and Iraq, as retaliation for the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza, which killed at least 41,252, including nearly 16,500 children, and injured over 95,497.