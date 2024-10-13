Iran and Iraq unite against escalating regional threats: a diplomatic push for stability amid crisis

Shafaq News/ Amid escalating regional tensions fueled by Israeli aggressions in Gaza and Lebanon, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's visit to Baghdad underscores Iran's efforts to manage regional crises and signal its intent to avoid escalating conflict. As Tehran and Baghdad strive to avert a major conflict, they stand united in supporting Palestine and Lebanon in the ongoing struggle against oppression.

Araghchi arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for a brief official visit, during which he met with Iraqi officials to discuss the latest developments in the region.

Iran and Iraq Align

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, said on X, that the Iranian Foreign Minister had arrived in Baghdad for talks with Iraqi officials. The visit, part of Araghchi’s broader consultations with Islamic nations including Qatar and Saudi Arabia, focuses on the deteriorating regional situation following Israeli strikes in Gaza and Lebanon.

Navid Behrouz, an expert on Iranian affairs, told Shafaq News that the primary goal of the visit is to coordinate responses to “critical and sensitive developments” caused by repeated Israeli aggressions in the region, which now pose a threat to Iraq and Iran.

“The key outcome of this visit was Iraq’s commitment to prevent any party, especially Israel, from using its airspace to launch attacks on the Islamic Republic,” Behrouz said.

Araghchi reportedly praised Iraq's stance during a press conference, emphasizing the alignment between the two nations on regional issues, including support for Gaza, Lebanon, and the broader Palestinian cause.

Behrouz added that Iraq’s position aligns with its role in the Axis of Resistance, standing against what he described as Zionist aggression and the “war of extermination” in Palestine and Lebanon. The expert warned that “the region is on the brink of a wider conflict, fueled by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies.”

Iran, Iraq Urge Diplomacy

During his Sunday visit to Baghdad, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that Iran and Iraq are collaborating to prevent a major regional war amid rising tensions.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Araghchi said, “We do not seek war nor provocation, but we are fully prepared to face it. We will exhaust all avenues in consultation with the Iraqi government to prevent a catastrophic conflict in the region.”

Araghchi also praised Iraq for its stance in blocking the use of its airspace for any potential attacks on Iran, a position he highlighted as necessary for maintaining regional stability.

Both ministers underscored the escalating risks, with Araghchi attributing rising tensions to “crimes committed by the Zionist entity in Gaza,” which he warned have already spread to Lebanon and may threaten other countries.

Hussein echoed these concerns, warning that “the conflict Israel is waging could expand to involve Iran, potentially disrupting energy supplies and triggering a global crisis.” He reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to ensuring its airspace is not used for strikes against Iran.

Iraq Faces Risks

“The recent visit of Araghchi to Baghdad underscores Iran's efforts to manage regional crises and communicate to the international community its intent to avoid escalating the conflict.” According to Saadoun Al-Saadi, a professor of international relations.

Al-Saadi pointed out that “Iran aims to highlight the dangers of targeting its nuclear facilities or oil infrastructure, which could jeopardize the Strait of Hormuz and trigger a global energy crisis.”

“Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein warned that the conflict could escalate into an energy crisis, making Iraq vulnerable due to its reliance on oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz. A shutdown of these exports would leave Iraq's oil shipments at a standstill,” he explained to Shafaq News.

To mitigate these risks, Al-Saadi noted that the Iraqi government is discouraging factions from launching attacks on Israel, achieving some compliance out of concern for potential retaliatory strikes. “This approach is not driven by fear but by a genuine concern over potential retaliatory strikes against Iraq.”

“Iraq seeks to maintain a delicate balance in its foreign relations, engaging with both the United States and the West while also preserving ties with Iran, which is actively seeking support for its stance.”

Moreover, Al-Saadi stressed the importance of the Iraqi government’s efforts to “neutralize” the country from this escalating conflict. “Ongoing negotiations with various factions have resulted in compliance from most, leaving only three factions still engaged in launching strikes from Iraqi soil.”

Justice Vs. Evil

In the current geopolitical landscape, Salam Al-Jazaeri, a member of the political bureau for Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, characterized the situation as a struggle between two opposing axes: the “Axis of Justice,” led by Iran and comprising Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, and the “Axis of Evil,” represented by Israel, the United States, and several supportive Arab nations, including Egypt, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Al-Jazaeri described the Iranian Foreign Minister's visit to Baghdad as primarily political rather than focused on military or resistance activities.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Al-Jazaeri warned that any military strike against Iran “would elicit a strong response” against the countries mentioned, emphasizing that the ongoing conflict has broadened to include all resistance factions across the region, including those in Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine. “These factions are united in their resolve to support Palestine and Lebanon in this war,” he stated.

He asserted that “Iraqi resistance is fully engaged in the war against Israel without truce or compromise, and its readiness to act will only grow in the coming days.”

Al-Jazaeri explained that the Iraqi resistance operates based on “legitimate ethical and national principles,” aimed at protecting Iraq from what he described as Zionist recklessness. He emphasized that there is no division in perspectives with the Iraqi government, which he claims supports the Palestinian and Lebanese causes and stands firmly aligned with the Axis of Resistance against oppression.

Furthermore, he highlighted the role of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani in “shielding the Iraqi populace from being drawn into a full-scale war,” noting his diplomatic efforts with nations opposing Israeli actions.

Al-Jazaeri remarked that Al-Sudani's statements resonate with a global desire to end the conflict. “If international consensus is reached to cease hostilities, that would be acceptable,” he stated. “However, if Israel continues its actions in Palestine and Lebanon, Iraq will have no choice but to defend itself against this brutal force.”