Lebanese border town attacked amid ceasefire with Syria

Shafaq News/ Gunfire and shelling from Syria's Al-Qusayr countryside targeted the Lebanese border town of Housh Al-Sayyid Ali on Thursday during the funeral of a resident, Lebanese media outlets reported.

No further details regarding the damage or casualties.

Clashes erupted on Sunday in the area triggered by the killing of three individuals identified by Syria’s Ministry of Defense as Syrian soldiers, accusing Hezbollah of executing them – a claim the group has denied. Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Menassa stated that the deceased were “three Syrian smugglers whose bodies had been handed over to Syrian authorities,” urging greater cooperation between the two countries to prevent further security incidents.

Following a ceasefire agreement between Beirut and Damascus—reached after a call between Menassa and his Syrian counterpart Marhaf Abu Qasra—the Lebanese army entered Housh Al-Sayyid Ali on Wednesday, cleared remnants of clashes, and reinforced military positions in the area.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah MP Hussein Al-Hajj Hassan praised the Lebanese army’s deployment, calling on border communities to support its efforts. He reaffirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to the "Army, People, Resistance" doctrine and warned that external forces were attempting to destabilize the region, claiming that “foreign intelligence activities and American influence” were among the factors fueling tensions.