Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Israeli hospital: 2 killed, 8 wounded in Tel Aviv shooting

Category: World

Date: 2022-04-07T21:00:52+0000
Israeli hospital: 2 killed, 8 wounded in Tel Aviv shooting

Shafaq News / At least two people were killed and several wounded in a shooting in a crowded central Tel Aviv bar and restaurant district on Thursday night, Israeli medics said.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, but it came amid heightened tensions following a series of deadly attacks carried out by Palestinians. The militant Hamas group ruling Gaza praised the attack but did not claim responsibility.

Live footage from Israel’s Kan broadcaster showed police flooding the area and training their guns on the upper story of a building. It also showed an explosion of some kind.

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said it received reports of a shooting at “several scenes” around downtown Tel Aviv. It said it had evacuated six people to the nearby Ichilov hospital. The hospital said two people had died and that it was treating another eight who were wounded.

(AP)

related

King Salman refuses Saudi-Israeli normalization

Date: 2020-11-27 09:54:45
King Salman refuses Saudi-Israeli normalization

Israeli FM to visit Bahrain for embassy opening

Date: 2020-12-02 17:41:59
Israeli FM to visit Bahrain for embassy opening

40 killed in the deadliest Israeli strike on Syria since 2018

Date: 2021-01-13 14:12:34
40 killed in the deadliest Israeli strike on Syria since 2018

Syrian air defenses intercepted “Israeli aggression” over Damascus

Date: 2021-02-15 06:05:33
Syrian air defenses intercepted “Israeli aggression” over Damascus

Israel’s Netanyahu: Iran “clearly” attacked our ship

Date: 2021-03-01 07:18:03
Israel’s Netanyahu: Iran “clearly” attacked our ship

Israeli Strikes Target Iranian Oil Bound for Syria

Date: 2021-03-12 05:38:08
Israeli Strikes Target Iranian Oil Bound for Syria

Israeli targets Mediterranean port region of Latakia, Syrian Army says

Date: 2021-05-05 06:16:26
Israeli targets Mediterranean port region of Latakia, Syrian Army says

Politico: Facebook engages "Online Hate Speech" with Israeli and Palestinian officials

Date: 2021-05-16 07:58:27
Politico: Facebook engages "Online Hate Speech" with Israeli and Palestinian officials