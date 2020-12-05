Kurdistan clarifies about an Israeli announcement

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government clarified about Iran's intention to target Israeli citizens in several places, including the region.

KRG spokesman, Gutiar Adel, said in a statement, "We have repeatedly announced that Israel has neither interests nor citizens in Kurdistan."

Earlier, Ofir Gentleman, the Israeli prime minister's spokesman said a tweet “Iran may attack Israeli citizens in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, the Emirates, Bahrain, and Kurdistan Region in response to the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.