Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Jordan Opens Airspace to Israeli Flights for First Time

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-10-08T12:37:09+0000
Jordan Opens Airspace to Israeli Flights for First Time

Shafaq news/ Jordan would allow any flights going to and from the Jordan to fly over its territory, a move that would give Israel access to some of the kingdom’s airspace for the first time.

Israel and Jordan signed an open skies aviation agreement on Thursday, which will allow Israeli jets to fly over the Jordan, Israel in Arabic website said.

The website added that the agreement includes flights to destinations including Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The agreement will come into effect on Friday when Flights will be cheaper and shorter from and to the Gulf States, Asia, Europe and North America.


related

Iraq and Jordan confirm their readiness to and establish a joint industrial zone

Date: 2020-09-17 10:33:16
Iraq and Jordan confirm their readiness to and establish a joint industrial zone

Jordan to provide electricity to Iraq

Date: 2020-09-29 11:42:51
Jordan to provide electricity to Iraq

SOMO: Jordan extends the purchase of Iraqi oil for four months

Date: 2020-09-30 13:37:09
SOMO: Jordan extends the purchase of Iraqi oil for four months

Jordan doesn’t import Iraqi oil in August

Date: 2020-09-02 09:06:26
Jordan doesn’t import Iraqi oil in August

Jordan to resume importing oil from Iraq

Date: 2020-09-07 10:19:28
Jordan to resume importing oil from Iraq

An Iraqi minister proposes to establish a free zone for Iraq, Egypt and Jordan

Date: 2020-09-17 06:32:27
An Iraqi minister proposes to establish a free zone for Iraq, Egypt and Jordan