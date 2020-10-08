Jordan Opens Airspace to Israeli Flights for First Time

Shafaq news/ Jordan would allow any flights going to and from the Jordan to fly over its territory, a move that would give Israel access to some of the kingdom’s airspace for the first time.

Israel and Jordan signed an open skies aviation agreement on Thursday, which will allow Israeli jets to fly over the Jordan, Israel in Arabic website said.

The website added that the agreement includes flights to destinations including Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The agreement will come into effect on Friday when Flights will be cheaper and shorter from and to the Gulf States, Asia, Europe and North America.