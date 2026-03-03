Women activist shot dead outside her Baghdad home

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Interior Ministry on Monday ordered the formation of a specialized investigative team to examine the killing of civil society activist Niyar Hassan Mohammed in Baghdad’s Al-Shaab area, on the eastern side of the capital.

In a statement, Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari instructed authorities to gather all available evidence, deploy intelligence and technical resources to determine the circumstances of the attack, further identifying the perpetrators, and bringing them to justice.

Stressing that the Ministry is closely monitoring the case, he noted that security forces have already launched field operations and will provide updates to the public as the investigation progresses.

Earlier in the day, the Iraq Women’s Freedom Organization reported that two assailants on motorcycles shot Mohammed outside her home. She later died from her injuries in a hospital.

The organization condemned the killing and urged authorities to identify those responsible and ensure accountability. Mohammed had recently returned to Baghdad from Canada after years of activism defending women’s rights and managing safe houses for survivors of violence.