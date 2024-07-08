Iraqi Interior Minister discusses bilateral cooperation in Kuwait

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari revealed details of bilateral discussions held with senior officials in Kuwait during his official visit.

Al-Shammari, who arrived in Kuwait on Sunday, met with the Emir of Kuwait, the Kuwaiti Minister of Interior Fahad Youssef Saud, and other officials.

Al-Shammari stated that his talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart focused on enhancing relations and expanding cooperation and security coordination between the two countries.

"We discussed security coordination and the exchange of information to combat all forms of smuggling and infiltration across our shared borders, as well as steps to combat drug trafficking and eliminate its sources," al-Shammari said.

The Iraqi Minister of Interior also highlighted that the meeting included discussions on facilitating the issuance of entry visas for Iraqis to Kuwait.