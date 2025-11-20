Iraq treats over 5K drug addiction cases

Shafaq News – Baghdad

More than 5,000 people have received treatment for drug addiction across Iraq, Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari said on Thursday.

Speaking at the opening of the Sixth Annual Scientific Conference on Combating Drugs, Al-Shammari noted that 16 rehabilitation centers have been established in cooperation with the Ministry of Health in all provinces.

Iraq has faced a sharp rise in narcotics activity in recent years, with the Interior Ministry dismantling 230 trafficking networks—including 27 international rings—and arresting more than 43,000 suspects over the past three years.

Iraqi officials warned that limited rehabilitation capacity remained a major weakness in the country’s anti-drug response.

