Kuwait foils terror plot, seizes explosives
2025-09-29T20:13:33+00:00

Shafaq News – Kuwait

Kuwait’s Interior Ministry arrested, on Monday, an Arab resident accused of planning a bomb attack on places of worship.

In a statement, the Ministry explained that security forces detained the suspect after surveillance operations, adding that devices and materials for making explosives were found in his residence along with instructions for their preparation and use.

