Kuwait foils terror plot, seizes explosives
Shafaq News – Kuwait
Kuwait’s Interior Ministry arrested, on Monday, an Arab resident accused of planning a bomb attack on places of worship.
In a statement, the Ministry explained that security forces detained the suspect after surveillance operations, adding that devices and materials for making explosives were found in his residence along with instructions for their preparation and use.
بيان من وزارة الداخليةجهاز أمن الدولة يضبط مقيم عربي منتمي لجماعة محظورة وخطط لعملية إرهابية تستهدف دور العبادة#وزارة_الداخلية #شرطة_الكويت pic.twitter.com/pibiX3GvJt— وزارة الداخلية (@Moi_kuw) September 29, 2025