Iraq denies Kuwaiti forces killed youth near border

Shafaq News - Baghdad

On Sunday, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior denied claims that Kuwaiti border forces opened fire on a group of Iraqi youths near the frontier, allegedly killing one and injuring another.

In a statement, the ministry asserted that “the Iraqi–Kuwaiti border is stable and secure,” urging media outlets and social media users to “exercise caution, avoid spreading rumors, and rely on official sources.”

The statement follows political disputes over the Khor Abdullah waterway after Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court annulled a 2013 maritime agreement with Kuwait in September 2023. However, both governments have emphasized the importance of dialogue and preserving bilateral relations.