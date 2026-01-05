Interior Minister assumes interim role at Iraq’s Migration Ministry

2026-01-05T13:40:39+00:00

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari has been appointed acting minister of migration and displacement alongside his current duties, the Migration Ministry revealed on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry added that Al-Shammari has formally taken over the ministry on an interim basis and met with senior officials to review its work.

A source earlier explained that the post became vacant after former minister Evan Faeq assumed her duties as a rapporteur in Iraq’s parliament.

