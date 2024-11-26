Iraq and UK sign security agreements to enhance intelligence and law enforcement

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, The Iraqi Ministry of Interior and British Home Office signed two "important" security agreements.

During a joint press conference with British Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, the Iraqi Interior Minister, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, emphasized the significance of the visit, noting that “the bilateral meeting covered experience-sharing, training, and cooperation in combating organized crime, drug trafficking, and collaboration in scientific and intelligence efforts to track terrorists and wanted individuals in both countries.”

The Iraqi minister further stated, “The visit resulted in the signing of two memorandums of understanding, one focused on combating organized crime and border security, and the other an agreement of intent between the two countries. These agreements will strengthen cooperation and joint coordination between Iraq and the United Kingdom.”

For her part, British Home Secretary described her visit to Iraq as a pivotal step in strengthening bilateral ties. She highlighted that the agreements signed during the visit encompass a broad range of areas, including joint law enforcement initiatives, intelligence-sharing, and combating organized crime such as drug and human trafficking. Cooper underscored the significant threat these crimes pose to global security and stability.

She also emphasized the critical importance of enhancing border security and dismantling criminal networks, noting that cross-border collaboration will empower both nations to tackle shared threats effectively, ensuring greater safety for their citizens.

Cooper also noted that the United Kingdom has had a strong partnership with Iraq in the past, and this renewed collaboration is a step toward the future, recognizing security as a cornerstone for economic development and future partnerships.

She concluded by expressing her pleasure at visiting Iraq, her first international trip since taking office five months ago. She mentioned that the British ambassador had briefed her on Iraq's security developments, reflecting the significant efforts of the Iraqi government in enhancing security across the country.