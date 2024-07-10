British Ambassador admits past mistakes in Iraq, eyes trade opportunities

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, British Ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hitchen, acknowledged that his country had made "serious mistakes" in Iraq, emphasizing that his "American cousins" shared the same view.

“The cornerstone of our relationship with Iraq since 2003 has been the security file. Now, there are ample opportunities to prioritize investment and trade, aiming for a future where the UK's partnership with Iraq is on equal footing," Hitchen said, in an interview at Al-Rafidain Center for Dialogue (RCD) in Najaf Governorate, adding "We anticipate increased trade and investment in Iraq."

In this context, Hitchen continued: "We have great interest in government projects in Iraq to address the water problem at all levels, and there are great investment opportunities in this field, especially in the southern governorates."

"Iraq holds significant potential in tourism, particularly religious tourism, but it requires continuous development and adequate protection for visitors from interested countries to explore its landmarks and heritage," he emphasized.

The British ambassador affirmed, "The United States is our closest ally and cousin, and our goals in Iraq align. However, we acknowledge serious past mistakes and aim to avoid repeating the military experience, a stance shared by our American cousins."

The US invasion of Iraq, which began on March 20, 2003, has been estimated to have cost the lives of approximately 300,000 people.