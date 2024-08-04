British Ambassador envisions Mosul's recovery and Iraq's future as key energy hub

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, British Ambassador Stephen Hitchen expressed “optimism” about Mosul and Iraq's future, despite ongoing challenges since the liberation from terrorism, anticipating that Iraq will emerge as a key electricity provider and trade hub in the Middle East.

At a press conference attended by Shafaq News Agency inside the University of Mosul, the Ambassador stated that stability in the country has deepened, and the past two years have been better than before, highlighting Mosul as a "miniature Iraq, representing challenges, tolerance, and coexistence.”

"Mosul needs economic recovery to get back on track," Hitchen said, expressing “regret over the migration of many Christians due to recent events.”

Moreover, he confirmed a plan by Nineveh Governorate and the federal government to restore affected areas, emphasizing that "Mosul, a city of ancient civilization and history, deserves to be saved."

Hitchen outlined a future vision for Iraq where, by 2040, the country could achieve independence while addressing challenges like population growth and oil prices. Additionally, Iraq might regain its intellectual prominence in the Arab world, become a key source of electricity, and see the development road project emerge as a major trade hub in the Middle East.

Concerning the presence of the International Coalition, the Ambassador indicated that negotiations will follow the end of its presence in Iraq.

Addressing the security level in Iraq and the regional situation, he pointed out that “complexities and agendas require time to resolve,” highlighting the impact of regional issues on Iraq, and noting “external interference in its politics,” with the UK holding a diplomatic stance on the matter.

Furthermore, the Ambassador emphasized the need for displaced Yazidis to return to Sinjar and focus on reconstruction, confirming that “Nineveh Governorate's social diversity requires a comprehensive plan to ensure safety and comfort for everyone, away from militia influence in the region.”

Hitchen concluded by noting that Sinjar’s small size hides complex local and regional agendas that hinder the return of residents, emphasizing the need to resolve the situation to stabilize the region.