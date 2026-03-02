Iran Red Crescent: 550+ killed in US-Israeli strikes

Shafaq News- Tehran

The Iranian Red Crescent said on Monday that the death toll from the US-Israeli strikes on Iran has risen to 555.

In the statement, the humanitarian organization said 131 Iranian cities had been targeted by airstrikes and attacks in recent days, resulting in 555 casualties and extensive damage to infrastructure and private property.

The rescue and relief operations are continuing,, with more than 100,000 personnel placed on full alert to provide emergency services to the wounded and affected residents. It added that nearly four million trained volunteers nationwide remain on standby to join search and relief efforts if required.