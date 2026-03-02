Iraq extends airspace closure for 48 hours over regional security tensions

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority extended on Monday the suspension of air traffic in the country’s airspace for an additional 48 hours due to ongoing regional security tensions.

In a statement, the authority said Iraqi airspace will remain closed to all incoming, outgoing, and transit flights from 12:00 p.m. local time on Monday, March 2, 2026 (09:00 GMT), until 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, as a temporary and precautionary measure.