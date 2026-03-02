PM al-Sudani orders security forces to prevent Iraq’s involvement in regional conflict

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Monday instructed Iraq’s security forces to confront any group attempting to carry out actions that could draw the country into the ongoing regional conflict.

During an emergency meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security, chaired by al-Sudani in his capacity as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, he renewed orders to security agencies to address any activity that could undermine stability and to prevent any party from launching operations that might entangle Iraq in external confrontations.

The council stressed that while the state guarantees freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly under Iraq’s constitution and national laws, it will not allow attacks on diplomatic missions or vital facilities.

The council reiterated that Iraq remains committed to preventing escalation and ensuring its territory is not used for any external or internal conflict, emphasizing that decisions related to national security, peace, and military action fall exclusively under the authority of the state and its constitutional institutions.

Tehran vs. Baghdad: Iraq’s armed factions face a strategic recalculation