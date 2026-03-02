QatarEnergy halts LNG production after missile strike, European gas prices jump

Shafaq News- Doha

QatarEnergy halted liquefied natural gas (LNG) production after missile strikes targeted its operational facilities in Qatar, prompting a sharp surge in European gas prices.

In a statement, the state-owned company said it had “ceased production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products,” adding that it values its relationship with all relevant parties and will continue to share available information.

Attacks targeted QatarEnergy facilities in the industrial cities of Ras Laffan and Mesaieed, according to the statement.

Following the suspension, European gas prices rose by 30%, while the London Stock Exchange Group reported that British natural gas prices climbed 42.55%.

No further details were immediately provided regarding the extent of the damage or the expected duration of the production halt.