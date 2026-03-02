Gulf Keystone suspends operations at Shaikan oil field in Kurdistan

Shafaq News- Erbil

US-based Gulf Keystone Petroleum on Monday halted operations at the Shaikan oil field in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region as a precautionary measure, following escalating regional tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel.

The company did not specify how long the suspension would last or its impact on production levels.

The decision follows a similar move by Dubai-listed Dana Gas and Oslo-listed DNO on Saturday. Reuters quoted DNO Executive Chairman, Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani, as saying, "Today, as a precautionary measure, we temporarily stopped operations and moved our people to safe locations."

Eighteen Chinese oil experts also left Iraq “temporarily” on Saturday through the Safwan border crossing in Basra province.