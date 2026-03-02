Drone falls in border village of Diyala

Shafaq News- Diyala

A drone fell on Monday in Kalabati village in the Jabbarah subdistrict of Diyala province, according to a security source.

The source told Shafaq News that the village lies along the administrative border between Diyala and al-Sulaymaniyah provinces. A local farmer reportedly discovered the drone inside his farm after it landed suddenly without sustaining visible damage.

The origin of the drone remains unknown.

The area between Diyala and al-Sulaymaniyah has witnessed increased drone activity amid escalating regional tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel. Recent days have seen attacks targeting Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) headquarters in Babil, Diyala, al-Anbar, and al-Muthanna, as well as drone strikes near Harir Airbase and in the vicinity of Erbil International Airport.