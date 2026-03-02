Airstrikes target Jurf Al-Sakhr in Babil, Two injured

2026-03-02T06:37:45+00:00

Shafaq News- Babil

Airstrikes hit the Jurf al-Sakhr (also known as Jurf al-Nasr) area in Iraq’s Babil province early Monday.

Local police Colonel Ammar al-Shammari, head of media at the Babil Police Command, told Shafaq News that a “hostile targeting” struck Jurf al-Nasr at around 5:30 a.m. local time, resulting in two injuries, without providing further details.

The Jurf al-Sakhr hosts armed factions aligned with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). Two consecutive attacks in the last two days killed two fighters and injured six others.

