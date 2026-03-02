Israeli Army targets Hezbollah members in Beirut

Shafaq News – Beirut

The Israeli army said it carried out on Monday “precise and targeted” strikes on senior Hezbollah members in the Beirut area and southern Lebanon.

According to the army’s spokesperson, the army said it struck “prominent terrorist operatives” from Hezbollah in Beirut, while simultaneously targeting what it called a “central terrorist operative” of the group in southern Lebanon. The military added that further details would be provided later.

The announcement comes after the Israeli army earlier issued evacuation warnings to residents in 53 villages southern Lebanon citing planned operations against Hezbollah infrastructure.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemned Hezbollah’s firing of rockets, “Whoever stands behind it, the rocket launch from southern Lebanon is an irresponsible and suspicious act that endangers Lebanon’s security and safety and gives Israel pretexts to continue its attacks.”

He added that the government “will not allow the country to be dragged into new adventures” and pledged to take “all necessary measures to arrest those responsible and protect the Lebanese.”