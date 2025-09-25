Iraq screens all al-Hol returnees, interior minister says

Shafaq News – Nineveh

Iraq’s Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari reaffirmed on Thursday that the government continues to subject returnees from Syria’s al-Hol camp to strict security screening and psychological rehabilitation before reintegrating them into society.

“All individuals coming from al-Hol undergo security vetting and are hosted at the al-Amal (Hope) Camp in al-Jadaa before returning to their home areas,” al-Shammari stated at a press conference in Nineveh province.

Earlier on Saturday, Iraq’s Ministry of Migration and Displacement reported the relocation of approximately 18,000 Iraqis from al-Hol—a camp housing families linked to ISIS, adding that roughly 5,000 Iraqis remain there.

Security officials previously told Shafaq News that returnees are subjected to rigorous verification procedures, including background checks and file reviews, before being classified according to reintegration plans.

Al-Hol camp has witnessed repeated escape attempts and security incidents. The latest occurred on September 3, when local security forces (Asayish) in northeast Syria foiled a mass escape attempt involving 56 individuals. In response, a joint security operation was launched with support from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Global Coalition.

Since 2021, the Iraqi government, in coordination with international organizations, has implemented a phased program to repatriate Iraqi families from al-Hol.