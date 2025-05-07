A terror threat: Iraq urges world to empty Syria’s al-Hol camp

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji renewed calls for all countries to complete the repatriation of their nationals from Syria’s al-Hol camp, warning that the facility continues to pose a direct security threat to Iraq and the region.

“Al-Hol camp is a breeding ground for extremism and terrorist recruitment,” al-Araji said, following a meeting with US chargé d'affaires Elizabeth Trudeau in Baghdad.

أكدنا خلال اللقاء مع القائم بأعمال السفارة الأمريكية في بغداد @USEmbBaghdad السيدة إليزابيث تروداو، أن الحكومة العراقية ترحب بالمفاوضات المباشرة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، حيث تعتبر هذه المفاوضات خطوة مهمة نحو استقرار المنطقة والعالم.كما جددنا التأكيد على التزام العراق بتطوير… pic.twitter.com/zq94nRTHFl — قاسم الاعرجي (@qassimalaraji) May 7, 2025

As part of Baghdad’s ongoing reintegration plan, launched in 2021 with support from international partners, 241 Iraqi families were transferred in April from al-Hol to Iraq — the eighth repatriation batch this year and the 25th since the program began, according to a camp official. A month earlier, 186 families — totaling 681 people — were also returned to Iraq.

Repatriated families are processed through the Jadaa camp for social and psychological rehabilitation. However, the policy has faced public resistance, particularly in Nineveh province, where families of ISIS victims have expressed concerns over the return of former residents.