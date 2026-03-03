President Barzani, Turkish FM call for regional coordination

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani called for stronger regional coordination on Tuesday during a phone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, as tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran intensified.

According to a statement from the Kurdish Presidency, the two leaders reviewed the latest security developments and assessed their potential impact on regional stability, underlining the need for closer cooperation and joint measures to safeguard security across the area.

The discussion also covered Turkiye’s relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, alongside a range of issues of shared interest.

سەرۆك نێچيرڤان بارزانى و وەزيرى دەرەوەى توركيا دۆخی ناوچه‌که‌ تاوتوێ ده‌که‌نhttps://t.co/FQs1X2bcud pic.twitter.com/2JjLj5UlwS — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) March 3, 2026

The call comes amid rising regional conflict following the launch of a US-Israeli air campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, 2026, targeting senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, his adviser Ali Shamkhani, and several military figures such as the defense minister and the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iran retaliated by targeting Israel and US bases in the Gulf states and the Kurdistan Region.