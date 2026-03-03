Fresh Iranian missile targets Israel, injuries reported
2026-03-03T13:42:12+00:00
Shafaq News- Middle East
Israel’s Home Front Command said a new missile attack was detected targeting central, southern, and northern Israel.
Channel 12 reported that rockets and shrapnel fell in three different locations, including one in the greater Tel Aviv area, injuring four people in the Bnei Brak neighborhood of Tel Aviv, injuring seven people.
آثار الدمار في مناطق مختلفة في تل أبيب، عقب سقوط صواريخ pic.twitter.com/XsjSHpUgpk— التلفزيون العربي (@AlarabyTV) March 3, 2026