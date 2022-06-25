Report

The third attack within 72 hours on Khor Mor Gas Field

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-06-25T15:46:00+0000
The third attack within 72 hours on Khor Mor Gas Field

Shafaq News/ A security source reported on Saturday that a gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate was targeted.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that rockets targeted the Khor Mor gas field of Dana Gas.

The General Directorate of Counter-Terrorism Forces – CTG confirmed the news.

He did not provide further details about the size of the losses. Still, the administrator of the Qadir Karam sub-district, Sadiq Bawah, disclosed to our Agency that one rocket fell on the west side of the Field without any casualties.

The accident is the third in less than 72 hours.

The Directorate reported that the Gaz Field was targeted with six rockets in three separate attacks.

Another security source said that Iraqi government forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces carried out operations in villages overlooking "Qadir Karam" district in the Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate where Khor Mor Gaz Field is located.

Yesterday, Bawah disclosed details of Wednesday's rocket attack that targeted the Khor Mor gas field.

He said that the rocket was launched from Kumor village, seven kilometers away from Qadir Karam, and located in the disputed areas between Baghdad and Erbil, according to Bawah.

Yesterday, Dana Gas said operations at the Khor Mor block in the Kurdistan Region usually continue a day after a rocket attack on the project.

"Dana Gas informs the market that a small rocket landed yesterday afternoon within the Khor Mor block in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. No damage occurred, and production operations continued normally without interruption," the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Two contractor staff were treated for minor injuries related to the blast but have returned to work.

"The company is cooperating with local security services, which are conducting a full investigation and the KRG has enhanced measures and security forces in the area," Dana added.

Dana and its partner Crescent Petroleum produced record natural gas in the Kurdistan region in 2021. The output was 452mn ft3/day at the end of last year. Dana and Crescent jointly operate the Khor Mor and Chemchemal gas fields on behalf of the Pearl Petroleum consortium.

