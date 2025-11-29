Khor Mor field resumes gas shipments days after drone attack

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdistan Region has started trial shipments of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the Khor Mor field, marking the first step toward full-scale exports expected in the coming hours, a source told to Shafaq News on Saturday.

According to the source, eight tanker trucks were dispatched to load LPG. Four trucks have already departed fully loaded, while the others remain at the site awaiting completion. The gas is intended to supply homes and factories across the Region.

The trial is designed to test the field’s filling and transport systems before regular exports begin. Specific schedules, delivery routes, and production volumes have not been disclosed and are expected to be shared once the trial concludes.

The remarks follow earlier reports that electricity could stabilize within 24 hours if gas flow from the Khor Mor field to power plants resumes. Dana Gas, the company operating the field, has also requested security guarantees to continue operations.

On Wednesday, explosive-laden drones struck the Khor Mor field in Chamchamal, triggering a fire and causing material damage, but no casualties. The attack disrupted gas supplies to 60–80% of power stations in the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad, according to the country’s Natural Resources and Electricity ministries.

Read more: Khor Mor under fire: A renewed wave of strikes exposes Kurdistan’s fragile energy security