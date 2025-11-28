UNAMI: Khor Mor strike sends negative messages against Baghdad

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemned, on Friday, the drone strike that hit the Khor Mor gas field in Al-Sulaymaniyah Province.

Explosive-laden drones struck the site in Chamchamal district late Wednesday, sparking a fire and damaging infrastructure without causing casualties. The strike also disrupted gas supplies to multiple power stations, according to the Kurdistan Region’s Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity.

UNAMI warned on X that the attack harms economic infrastructure in both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq and “sends negative messages, primarily against the Iraqi federal system,” calling the targeting of civilian energy facilities “unacceptable.”

Urging authorities to tighten protection to prevent further strikes, the mission welcomed Baghdad and Erbil governments’ decision to form a joint investigative committee to identify the perpetrators and ensure accountability.

